New Delhi: As the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran is only escalating, Iran has hoisted a red flag over the Holy Dome of Jamkaran Mosque. A video of this has left the world unsettled as it is being said that a mosque, as it is a place of worship, never hoists a red flag. And it is the first time that Iran has hoisted a red flag on the top of a mosque.
Watch the video here:
People are interpreting this as a call for revenge as red flags in Shia tradition symbolises revenge.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump issued a severe warning to Iran if Americans are attacked.
“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!” Trump tweeted.