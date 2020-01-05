New Delhi: As the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran is only escalating, Iran has hoisted a red flag over the Holy Dome of Jamkaran Mosque. A video of this has left the world unsettled as it is being said that a mosque, as it is a place of worship, never hoists a red flag. And it is the first time that Iran has hoisted a red flag on the top of a mosque.

First Time In The History, Red Flag Unfurled Over The Holy Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque, Qom Iran. Red Flag: A Symbol Of Severe Battle To Come.#Qaseemsulaimani#قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/B1mcePk4Ri — SIFFAT ZAHRA (@SiffatZahra) January 4, 2020

People are interpreting this as a call for revenge as red flags in Shia tradition symbolises revenge.

Very very unusual to see a red flag flying over holy mosque of Jamkaran in Qom, Iran‘s holiest city. It’s is almost always blue. The red flag symbolises revenge. pic.twitter.com/0VeWvUY37L — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 4, 2020

For the first time in the history of Iran, the red flag has been hoisted over the dome of Jamkaran Mosque which means IRAN has traditionally announced a war. This matter has gotten very serious now.

Memes apart, I request you all to pray for PEACE 😔#WorldWarThree pic.twitter.com/iYEAX3qcNv — Mohsin javed (@Mohsinj15518000) January 4, 2020

Iran hanged red flag on this mosque which means war has-been started#WorldWarThree pic.twitter.com/ExQWJofu7p — Raja Shadab Ehsan Chohan (@SHADAB_CHOHAN) January 5, 2020

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump issued a severe warning to Iran if Americans are attacked.

“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!” Trump tweeted.