WATCH: Rs 200 Crore Cash Stashed In Congress MP’s ‘Strong Room’ Recovered During Odisha I-T Raids

Around Rs 200 crore in cash was recovered during an I-T department raid, purportedly at an office linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Kumar Sahu.

New Delhi: Over Rs 200 crore in “unaccounted” cash was recovered by the income-tax department during a raid at a premises linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dheeraj Prasad Sahu, reports said on Friday.

Reports citing official sources said ‘unaccounted” cash amounting to around Rs 250 crore is expected to be recovered during raids by the I-T department against a Odisha-based distillery group and entities linked to it.

The raids launched against Boudh Distillery Private Limited on Wednesday are still continuing and cash amounting to more than Rs 200 crore has so far been recovered. The total recovery could be around Rs 250 crore, the sources said, according to news agency PTI.

They said that the I-T department deployed around three dozen counting machines but since machines are of a limited capacity, the counting is progressing at a slow pace, adding that a premises linked to Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, were also searched by the I-T sleuths.

Meanwhile, a video doing the rounds on social media showed stacks of cash stashed in iron almirahs being seized by I-T department official during a raid at a premises purportedly linked to the Congress leader.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Raid on 10 locations of #Congress Rajya Sabha MP from #Jharkhand Dheeraj Sahu. ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100 notes were found stuffed in 9 cupboards and bags. धीरज साहू #Ranbhoomi #DhirajPrasadSahu #MahuaMoitra #IT #Goosebumps #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/k7hIvXiAxS — Neha Bisht (@neha_bisht12) December 8, 2023

Note: India.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Reports claimed that the cash was found stashed inside a “strong room” at Sahu’s office. However, the claims could not be verified by India.com even as officials said cash amounting to Rs 200 crore, stashed in almirahs, was recovered from a premises of the distillery group in Balangir district, while the remaining amount was found from other locations, such as Sambalpur and Sundargarh in Odisha, Bokaro and Ranchi in Jharkhand and Kolkata.

‘Every penny will have to accounted for’: PM Modi

Reacting to the I-T raids, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said” every penny looted from the people” will have to be returned.

Tagging a news report recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Sahu, the Prime Minister said: “Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi’s guarantee,”

Sahu’s staff expressed their inability to get a comment from the MP when news agency PTI called on his phone for a reaction to the I-T department’s action.

The sources said the taxman acted on “inputs” of a huge amount of cash being remitted by liquor distributors, sellers and business groups and hence, the raids were launched.

The sources said the taxman acted on "inputs" of a huge amount of cash being remitted by liquor distributors, sellers and business groups and hence, the raids were launched.