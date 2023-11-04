Home

Watch: Tej Pratap Yadav Continues Speech In Torchlight Power Cuts Interrupt Event

During the appointment letter distributing event where Tej Pratap Yadav was addressing a gathering in Arwal district, a power cut interrupted his speech on the stage, as seen in a viral video.

Arwal: Back-to-back power cuts interrupted the speech of Bihar Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav during an event in Arwal district on Thursday. The interruption happened while Yadav was distributing appointment letters to teachers and addressing a gathering. In response to the power cuts, the Bihar Minister stated that it was not the fault of the people or the government but rather a “ploy by the opposition.” A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, people can be seen using torch and flashlights of their phones to provide light on the stage where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was standing.

The newly appointed teachers were recruited via the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam (BPSC).