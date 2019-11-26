Venice: Venice, a world heritage site, which attract millions of tourists, was left devastated earlier this month after apocalyptic floods swept through the city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.

However, in the midst of this tragedy, a hilarious video of a tourist walking through a flooded area, to click a selfie has gone viral. The man, dressed in a santa-esque red coat and hat can be seen filming himself with a selfie stick as he wades through the floodwaters to get the perfect shot.

However, unaware of the depth of the water, he ends up falling into the canal. The video was shared on Twitter by StanceGrounded and has garnered over 4.6 million views and amassed more than 51,000 retweets. Check out the video here:

Tourist in Venice, Italy 😂🤣 I'm going to hell for laughing 😭 pic.twitter.com/o6iWPa0zzu — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 25, 2019

Here’s how people have responded to the hilarious video:

Yes they have had major flooding but the idiot did not notice the bridge he was looking at to understand that was there for the canal he just walked into! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Deb Hodges (@debhodges1413) November 25, 2019

Guess he forgot how Venice got its name City of Canals. — THAT_gurl!!! (@CKcrusader) November 26, 2019

People commented how he managed to save both his phone and selfie stick

Weird how he thought about protecting that phone at all costs. — OMG I'M NOT A BOT (@Crawley41028176) November 25, 2019

At least he saved the damn phone! — 🌻🌻TeryKS🌻🌻 (@TERY_LKS) November 26, 2019

If he had been looking down, he would have seen that drop-off. Props to him for saving that phone, though. — Kudzu Girl (@das3456) November 26, 2019

Well, there was a section of people who thought that the video was fake and all of it was staged

You can see the floor in the shallow end, he looks at it and he takes a smaller step just to reach the edge then takes a big step. I'm sending fake — Diet Black King (@Kylelewis02) November 25, 2019

Funny in concept, but it looks fake. He hesitated before taking a much smaller step into the canal itself. Also you can see the sidewalk and where it drops off in the video, so he likely could as well. I suppose it's coincidence it was being deliberately filmed at the same time? — —(••÷[ уνσииє ¢. ¢σиωαу ]÷••)— (@MistressPrime) November 25, 2019

He knew exactly where it was. See how he steps differently into the canal, manages to keep his phone above water and shows no shock at the sudden depth. Usual why is someone filming him question too — CeeCee (@no1jellytot) November 25, 2019

As per IANS, Venice, was flooded on November 12 by a tidal surge of 187 cm, the highest level since 1966, when a 194 cm tide was recorded. By November 15, the city’s St Mark’s Square was completely flooded and inaccessible after which the country declared a state of emergency.

Despite the emergency, tourists were seen walking around in the flooded St Mark’s Square, and clicking selfies.

“For the tourists it’s amazing, it’s something to see. But for the people who live here it’s a real problem. It’s strange. Tourists are taking pictures but the city is suffering,” an Austrian tourist Cornelia Litschauer commented on the tragedy.

The flooding that was witnessed, was the second highest in the city’s history, and the mayor blamed climate change for the catastrophe.