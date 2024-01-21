Home

VIDEO: Communal Flare-Up In Gujarat’s Mehsana After Stones Hurled At Lord Ram ‘Shobha Yatra’

Police fired tear smoke shells and apprehended 15 people after stones were thrown at a Lord Ram "shobha yatra" in Gujarat's Mehsana district on the eve of Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Gujarat News: Communal tensions gripped Gujarat’s Mehsana on Sunday after stones were hurled at on a Lord Ram “shobha yatra” (procession) taken out in Kheralu town of the district on the eve of much-anticipated Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony to be held in Ayodhya tomorrow.

A senior police official said that the incident took place in Kheralu town of Mehsana district prompting the cops fire tear gas shells to dispel the stone-throwing mob and bring the situation under control.

“Police fired three three teargas shells to control the situation after stones were pelted on a “shobha yatra” (procession) of Lord Ram on the eve of the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Virendra Singh Yadav, according to news agency PTI.

However, no one sustained any serious injuries in the stone pelting incident, Yadav said.

Purported videos of the incident which are doing the rounds on social media platforms, showed some people, including women, throwing stones at the yatra from the top of what looks like a mosque.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (India.com could not verify the authenticity of the video)

Radicals have pelted stones on Ram Rathyatra in Kheralu Gujarat. Even radical women have pelted stones. I don't know how much hate they have for Hindus. I request @sanghaviharsh bhai to take strict action on Stone Peltors. pic.twitter.com/M6RwhxJnGd — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) January 21, 2024

IGP Yadav said that the police later apprehended fifteen people allegedly involved in the incident after a combing operation at the site.

“Fifteen persons have been rounded up after a combing operation at the site. Police personnel accompanying the shobha yatra took immediate action to avert any (further) incident and brought the situation under control,” the IG said.

The IGP further said that the situation in the area is peaceful and police patrolling has been intensified to prevent any untoward incident.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Prime Minister Modi will perform rituals marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ while a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main Vedic rituals.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

The entire temple city is drenched in religious fervour with its streets filled with strains of songs such as ‘Ram Aayenge’ and ‘Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain’ as devotees wait eagerly for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram temple tomorrow.

Ram Lalla idol placed in sanctum sanctorum

Earlier, the new Ram Lalla idol, which depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone, was installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Measuring 51 inches in length and weighing a hefty 1.5 tonnes, the majestic Ram Lalla idol, has been sculpted by Mysuru-bases sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

(With inputs from agencies)

