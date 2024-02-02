Home

News

VIDEO: Massive Fire At Himachal Cosmetics Factory; 1 Dead, 31 Injured

VIDEO: Massive Fire At Himachal Cosmetics Factory; 1 Dead, 31 Injured

A massive fire engulfed a cosmetics factory in Baddi industrial area of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Himachal Pradesh Fire: A woman died while as many as 31 people sustained burn injuries in a massive fire which erupted at a cosmetics factory in Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday afternoon. Official said a woman, who had sustained critical burn injuries, was brought dead to the PGIMER in Shimla today evening.

Trending Now

In an official statement, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) gave an update about the victims of the inferno who were admitted at the facility’s Trauma Center.

You may like to read

“In the evening hours of February 2, five patients reported to the Advanced Trauma Centre, PGIMER. These patients have been reported to be victims of the fire incident in the Baddi factory. Out of five patients, one victim has been reported brought dead,”

“The four namely Charan Singh (22), Prem Kumari (27), Aarti (25) and Geeta (25), all residents of Baddi in the Solan district, have suffered spine/head injuries along with minor burns. All these patients are stable and required treatment is being provided,” PGIMER’s medical superintendent and official spokesperson Vipin Koushal said, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, a major fire erupted at a cosmetics factory in Solan district. More than 50 people were in the factory when the fire broke out, Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma told reporters.

#Himachal: major fire in a cosmetic factory in Baddi factory. 32 injured rescued, 24 feared missing. pic.twitter.com/hhD0xakgDs — Diksha Verma (@dikshaaverma) February 2, 2024

Visuals shared on social media sites towering plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the multi-storeyed building.

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in NR Aroma Company located in Jhar Majri village of Baddi Tehsil in Himachal's Solan district. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/jZt0XCT8Ag — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

The senior official said that the fire triggered panic among employees at the factory who jumped from the burning building in a bid to save their lives, resulting in injuries.

“People jumped from the first and the second floor of the building to save their lives and sustained multiple injuries on hands, legs and even spine,” Sharma told reporters at the spot, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and a forensic team is on the job.

“Some ran away to their homes and their names are being verified while several others are still missing and attempts are being made to trace them,” said Sharma.

Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material hindered the fire-fighting operations, and workers climbed on top of the building for safety, eyewitnesses said.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a factory in Jhar Majri industrial area in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3umB8HiE9m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

The fire tenders, which fought the fire for several hours, had a hard time dousing the flames as inflammable substances used for manufacturing of perfumes and other cosmetics were also catching fire.

The devastating fire broke out at NR Aroma around 2:45 pm on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.