WATCH: Chilling Video Shows Speeding Car Hitting Cop At Punjab Checkpoint

A speeding car rammed a police officer at breakneck speed at a checkpost in Jalandhar district of Punjab on Friday.

Screengrab from CCTV footage shared on X.

Punjab News: A police officer sustained grievous injuries after a car moving at breakneck speed rammed him at a check post in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The horrific incident was captured on security camera installed near the checkpoint and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the viral footage, a policeman, later identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, can be seen standing near the hi-tech check post on Sutlej river in the Shahkot area when a speeding car hits him and drags him along for several feet and flings him in the air before escaping the scene.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Hit and run incident at Shahkot Checkpost (Jalandhar) a Police Constable tried to stop him for checking. The driver hit the cop and fled from the spot. While Kejriwal force CM Maan to accompany him everywhere, leaving State, the law & order nose dive in Punjab terribly. pic.twitter.com/KUkLG4hL2L — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) January 12, 2024

ASI Singh can be seen standing in the middle of the road and signalling the driver to stop who was coming from Moga Road. However, the car keeps hurtling towards the policeman at breakneck speed and rams him. The impact was so severe that Singh was flung several feet in the area, fell onto the ground and crashed onto a road divider, leading to severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the crash and is being traced, the police said, adding that ASI Surjit Singh sustained grievous injuries in the incident and is in critical condition.

A senior official said police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and efforts are underway to trace him and bring him to the book.

4 dead, 1 injured as truck rams car in Tarn Taran

In a related incident, four people were killed while one received serious injuries when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Friday. According to the police, the accident took place at Harike Bypass on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway as the visibility was very poor due to fog,

The five people travelling in the car had gone to Amritsar for pilgrimage and they began their return journey late at night from Amritsar to Guru Har Sahai in Ferozpur district, police said.

The driver was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, said an official.

(With PTI inputs)

