Home

News

WATCH: Devotee Finds Bone Fragments In Srisailam Temple Prasad; Probe Ordered

WATCH: Devotee Finds Bone Fragments In Srisailam Temple Prasad; Probe Ordered

Harish Reddy,a Hyderabad resident who visited the Srisailam temple on Friday, found bone fragments in the Pulihora prasadam served at the shrine.

Image: India.com

Andhra Pradesh News: A devotee visiting the famed Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh, was shocked to discover what looked like pieces of bones in the “prasadam” he received at the shrine. The incident, which raised concerns over the temple’s kitchen hygiene and its management, was reported to temple authorities who promptly ordered a probe into the matter.

Trending Now

According to reports, a Hyderabad resident, identified as Harish Reddy, visited the Srisailam temple on Friday and was served the Pulihora prasadam at the shrine following the darshan. However, to his utter shock and disgust, Reddy allegedly found bone splinters in the prasad.

You may like to read

Located about 215 kms from Hyderabad in Telangana, Srisailam is dedicated to Lord Mallikarjuna (Lord Shiva).

Reddy filmed the incident and shared the clip on social media sites and also lodged a written complaint along with evidence at the temple’s Executive Officer’s office.

The incident was also widely reported by local news outlets.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the temple authorities said they have ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, adding that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Bihar Congress MLAs visits Srisailam temple ahead of trust vote

In related news, several Bihar Congress MLAs, who are camping in Hyderabad amid fears of poaching by the BJP-led NDA, ahead of the floor test visited the Srisailam temple earlier this week.

According to Telangana Congress sources, the Congress MLAs from Bihar visited the temple town on Tuesday and offered prayers, news agency PTI reported.

As per the sources as many as 18 Congress MLAs are staying at a resort at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts.

The Congress legislators, who arrived here on February 4, are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 11, they added.

“Our Hyderabad trip was good. We visited the Srisailam (Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy) temple and prayed for the development of Bihar,” said Congress MLA Ajeet Kumar Sharma as party’s Bihar legislators left from Hyderabad Airport to Patna ahead of tomorrow’s floor test in Bihar Assembly.

Congress, the second-largest constituent of the Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar, which lost power Nitish Kumar’s recent volte face, has 19 MLAs in the state assembly.

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks a trust vote on February 12.

Earlier, Congress sources in Delhi and Patna had said that more than the BJP, it was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), a former ally, which they suspect of trying to poach its MLAs.

Notably, the MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance of Jharkhand had also stayed at a luxury resort in Hyderabad for three days ahead of the trust vote of the Champai Soren government.

The JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence in the Jharkhand assembly on Monday last.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.