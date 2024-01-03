Home

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ludhiana Flyover After Oil Tanker Crashes Into Divider

A massive fire broke out at a flyover in Khanna area of Ludhiana district in Punjab after an oil tanker crashed into a divider.

Punjab News: A major fire erupted at a flyover on Wednesday after an oil tanker crashed into a divider and turned turtle in Khanna area of Ludhiana district in Punjab. According to reports, a fuel tanker met with an accident on the flyover and overturned after hitting a divider, resulting in the vehicle erupting into flames.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed towering flames and plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the site as bystanders watched the inferno in awe.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

An oil tanker caught fire on national highway in Khanna town of Ludhiana district leading to massive clouds of smoke in the area. However, fire was doused and there was no loss of life @IndianExpress @iepunjab pic.twitter.com/bLziXaZDfn — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) January 3, 2024

The mishap caused major traffic snarls on the busy flyover fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far, officials said, adding that around half a dozen fire tenders, along with the police and civil authorities, are at the spot to bring the fire under control.

A senior official said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm in the afternoon and a response team was rushed to the site as soon as the report of the accident was received.

“We received info at 12.30 pm that an oil tanker has caught fire after hitting the divider on a flyover. 4-5 fire tenders along with the civil and police administration immediately reached the spot. The situation is under control. Traffic has been diverted,” said SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal.

He said that efforts are underway to douse the flames and there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident. “The exact cause of accident is being ascertained,” he said.

Biting cold, dense fog engulfs Punjab and Haryana

In related news, biting cold, accompanied by foggy conditions, prevailed across parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with places like Narnaul and Gurdaspur reeling under severe chill.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather report.

Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak also experienced a cold night recording minimum temperatures of 7.4 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, piercing cold swept Gurdaspur, which recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda and Faridkot also reeled under a biting chill recording respective minimum temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimum temperatures of 7.6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

