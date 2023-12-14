Home

Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi’s Brother Set On Fire In Faridabad

Mahesh Panchal is the brother of notorious cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar who was arrested in connection with the Nuh communal violence earlier this year.

Bittu Bajrangi was arrested in August this year in connection with the Nuh violence case. (File Photo)

Faridabad, Haryana: Unidentified assailants, Thursday, allegedly poured petrol on the brother of Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi and set him on fire in Faridabad district of Haryana. The victim sustained grievous burn injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, the police said.

An official said the victim, Mahesh Panchal, was waylaid by a group of men on Wednesday night who doused him with petrol and set him afire.

BIG BREAKING: Brother of Hindu Karyakarta, Bittu Bajrangi set on fire in Faridabad by a mob of 6-8 who had come in a Wagon-R car! He even jumped in water to dodge the fire, but the flammable liquid was way too strong. He is nearly 60% burnt. Bajrangi has been pleading with the… pic.twitter.com/ViUzp2RfTi — Treeni (@_treeni) December 14, 2023

Mahesh is the brother of notorious cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar who was arrested in connection with the Nuh communal violence earlier this year. Bajrangi is the self-proclaimed national president of right-wing cow vigilante group Goraksha Bajrang Force.

According to police, Bajrangi’s younger brother Mahesh Panchal was allegedly attacked on Wednesday night by at least five men. They allegedly poured petrol on Panchal and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad, police said.

After getting information on the incident, a police team reached the hospital. Panchal told the police that he recognised one of the attackers. Later police inspected the spot of the alleged incident.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and a probe is underway. The culprits will be arrested soon, he said.

Bajrangi arrested in Nuh violence case

Earlier, in August this year, Bittu Bajrangi was arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with the Nuh communal violence that raged across Nuh and Gurgaon district of the state. The police had registered a case against Bajrangi and 15-20 others in connection with the violence that broke out in Nuh on July 31.

Bittu Bajrangi is accused of flaming communal tensions and raising slogans in front of a female police officer in Nuh with weapons like swords. He was arrested after questioning, a spokesperson of Faridabad police had said.

A case was registered against him and 15-20 others in Thana Sadar, Nuh under the Illegal Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Communal violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana’s Nuh district that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

However, days after the violence, the Nuh administration, in a crackdown launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down several commercial shops, including the one from where stones were pelted during the violence.

Moreover, according to the Haryana government, as many as 156 people were arrested and 56 FIRs were in connection with the violence and rioting in the Nuh district.

(With inputs from agencies)

