WATCH: Tomato Hurled At BJD Leader VK Pandian In Odisha’s Ganjam, Attacker Thrashed By Party Workers

Odisha News: A man hurled a tomato at the BJD leader VK Pandian during a programme in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday. Following the incident, the 25-year-old attacker who was later detained by the police, was thrashed by Pandian’s party workers before the police intervened and took him away.

Visuals doing the rounds on social media showed the man, later identified as Anil Kumar Mallick, being mobbed and assaulted by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers as police personnel intervene and break up the scuffle.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

According to the police, the incident took place in Belaguntha area where Pandian, also the 5T (transformation) and Nabin Odisha chairman, was attending the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ (Our Odisha, New Odisha) programme as the chief guest.

Mallick, who was part of crowd which had gathered there to witness the event, hurled a tomato at Pandian. However, the tomato missed Pandian and the man was immediately nabbed by BJD supporters who started to assault him.

Police personnel present at the spot rescued Mallick– a resident of Biripur in Gangapur area, and detained him and the programme continued as per the schedule, said an official.

‘Will continue serving Odisha’

Later, acknowledging the attack, Pandian said people can hurl eggs, tomatoes, or even fire bullets at him but he will continue serving Odisha.

“You can throw eggs, tomatoes or ink at me or even fire bullets, but it would not stop me from meeting and serving the people of Odisha,” Pandian said in his address at programme.

Earlier, Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician had faced black flag protests and also an ink attack.

Viral ‘Ink attack’

A person in Puri district in August last year had hurled ink at Pandian when he was serving as the secretary (5T) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

However, undeterred by the ink attack, Pandian had went on meeting the people gathered there and heard their grievances while still wearing the white shirt sprinkled with ink.

Ink attack on Odisha's 5T secretary VK Pandian during a visit to attend a programme at UGS College in Satyabadi of Puri district. A person has been reportedly detained in connection with the incident.#inkattack #Odisha #VKPandian pic.twitter.com/P7m9pUZV50 — Sharmili Mallick 🇮🇳 (@sarmeelimallick) August 19, 2023

Visuals of Pandian greeting the people while still wearing the ink-covered white shirt had gone viral on social media at the time as users hailed the then 5T secretary’s grit and determination towards his work despite an attempt by the accused to humiliate him.

Pandian opted for voluntary retirement from service in October and joined the BJD.

(With PTI inputs)

