Kanpur: At a time when incidents of rape and violence against women are making headlines everyday, a woman cop is being hailed as a hero after she beat up a man for allegedly harassing young school girls.

The video which is going viral, shows the female constable in Uttar Pradesh thrashing a man with a shoe for harassing girls who were on their way to school. The incident reportedly happened in Bithur area of Kanpur.

The constable holds him by the collar, takes off her shoe and beats him with it after he was caught eve-teasing school girls on a street. In the video, the visibly angry cop can be heard asking, “Have you gone mad? Don’t you have a mother or sister at home?”

#WATCH A woman constable thrashes a man for allegedly harassing girls on their way to school in Bithur area of Kanpur. (10.12.19) pic.twitter.com/avQpgk73Va — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2019

According to report by ANI, Anil Kumar, SP Kanpur (West) was quoted saying that the anti-romeo squad had received information that some men harass school girls. He said that the police team immediately reached the spot and took action against the culprit.

“Anti-Romeo squad had received information that some men had harassed school girls. The team immediately took action. A case has been registered and an accused has been arrested,” said Anil Kumar, SP Kanpur (West).

Anil Kumar, SP Kanpur (West): Anti-romeo squad had received information that some men harass school girls, the team immediately took action. A case has been registered and an accused has been arrested. (10.12) https://t.co/9bgzfvbDFU pic.twitter.com/IO8HdQaBOo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2019

The woman constable has been identified as Chanchal Chaurasia of the Anti-Romeo Squad of Bithoor police station and Twitter can’t help but stop praising her:

Meanwhile, the accused was taken to the police station and booked under Section 294 (persons indulging in obscene act in any public place causing annoyance to others) of the IPC.