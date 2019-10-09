New Delhi: Ahead of his much-awaited visit to India on October 11 and 12, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, said reports.

Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is presently in China, that the right and wrong of the situation was clear. The parties involved should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

The statement becomes significant as India on Wednesday clarified that Imran Khan’s visit to China has nothing to do with the Kashmir issue. India said that all countries, including China, have been told categorically and clearly that the abrogation of Article 370 is totally India’s internal matter. “There is no scope of discussion on this issue,” India said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had earlier said China’s stand on Kashmir is that the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan bilaterally.

“We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including the Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust. This is in line with the interest of both countries and common aspiration of the world,” Geng Shuang had said.

Sources said to ANI that during the Xi-Modi meeting, no agreements, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), joint communique expected to be signed, since it is an informal meeting. Chinese President Xi Jinping will be accompanied by China’s Foreign Minister and Politburo members when he will visit India.