New Delhi: Contending that it was a strictly apolitical body, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission on Sunday distanced itself from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Speaking to reporters, Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, asserted that the organisation will not comment on PM Modi’s speech on CAA as it believes in inclusivity.

“We are a strictly apolitical body. We have come here after leaving our homes to answer eternal calls. We do not respond to ephemeral calls”, Swami Suvirananda, said, adding that they are an inclusive organisation, which has monks from Hindu, Islam and Christian communities who live like brothers of the same parents.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister, while addressing a youth conference at Belur Math – the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, had lambasted the Opposition parties, claiming that a section of the youth was being misguided about the CAA.

“CAA mein hum nagrikta de hi rahe hain,kisi ki bhi nagrikta chheen nahi rahe hain.Iske alawa,aaj bhi,kisi bhi dharm ka vyakti,bhagwan mein maanta ho na maanta ho,jo vyakti Bharat ke samvidhaan ko maanta hai,vo tai prakriyaon ke tehet,Bharat ki nagrikta le sakta hai. (We are not snatching anyone’s citizenship. Besides, any person of any religion whether he believes in God or not can be granted Indian citizenship under the set procedure)”, PM Modi had said. He also claimed that by bringing the contentious legislation his government has fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi’s wish.

The CAA grants citizenship to six non-Muslim communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian — who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after facing religious persecution.

(With agency inputs)