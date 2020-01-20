New Delhi: Soon after taking charge as the new chief of the BJP, senior party leader Jagat Prakash Nadda said that he will not stop at just the new role but will take the party to every state in the country. He felt proud of the fact that the BJP is the world’s largest party that is in power in India and it has the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country.

“Today, we’re the world’s largest party that is in power in India. We have the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country. We aren’t going to stop at this. There are some states left and we will make sure we reach to them as well,” Nadda said after taking over as the new chief of the BJP.

He thanked everyone for bestowing their love, trust and cooperation on him. He also gave a special thanks to PM Modi and the party organisation for putting trust in him.

“I thank you for the love, trust, cooperation you have bestowed on me. I thank everyone for what Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the party organisation have believed in me for handling and taking forward the work of the world’s largest party,” he said.

He said he is a simple worker, who didn’t have a political background, and hails from a remote place in Himachal Pradesh. “If someone like me is being given this responsibility then it is the speciality of BJP and it is possible only in BJP,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Nadda and said the BJP will under Nadd’s leadership continue to grow strong.

“Heartily congratulations to JP Nadda on being elected the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I firmly believe that under Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s guidance and your leadership, the BJP will continue to be stronger and more comprehensive,” he said in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Nadda for being elected to the post of party president. “From the beginning itself, the party has had the tendency to expand horizontally with the vertical development of the workers – the workers of the party develop and the party expands,” PM Modi had said.

JP Nadda was on Monday elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party’s organisational poll process. During the felicitation ceremony, several key party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present.