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We Built UPI and Aadhaar. So Why Cant India Verify What Its Own People Can Do?

We Built UPI and Aadhaar. So Why Can’t India Verify What Its Own People Can Do?

India proved it could build digital systems at a scale no one thought possible. But the one layer that could actually fix our jobs crisis? We never got around to building it.

We Built UPI and Aadhaar. So Why Can’t India Verify What Its Own People Can Do?

I have spent 16 years building technology platforms. Payments. Blockchain. Enterprise software. And after all that time, there is one thing about India’s tech story that baffles me.

We cracked digital identity for 1.4 billion people with Aadhaar. We built a payments system in UPI that processes over 12 billion transactions a month and gets studied by governments worldwide. DigiLocker holds millions of official documents. When anyone, anywhere in the world, wants to point to digital public infrastructure that actually works at population scale, they point to India.

And yet. We still have no reliable way to verify whether someone actually has the skills they claim to have.

We can confirm who you are in seconds. We can move your money in seconds. But confirming what you can do? That still takes a week, costs thousands of rupees, and half the time, the answer you get back is not even trustworthy.

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The Fraud Problem Is Worse Than You Think

People hear “credential fraud” and think it is a niche issue. It is not. The UGC has flagged 32 fake universities across 12 states. That number went up 60 per cent in the last three years alone. These are not degree mills operating in the shadows. Some of them have websites, physical offices, even graduation ceremonies. Students do not always know they have been conned until they apply for a job and the background check comes back red.

Industry data paints a grim picture. Background verification firms in India consistently report that resume discrepancies affect anywhere from 10 to 20 per cent of candidates screened nationally. In sectors like IT and BPO, that number climbs even higher. And the most common type of fraud they catch? Education credentials. Not work experience. Not references. The actual degree.

I have talked to HR heads at mid-size IT companies who tell me they budget Rs 8 to 12 lakhs for every bad hire that slips through. Recruitment costs. Training costs. Three months of salary before they figure out the person cannot do the job. Then the firing, the replacement search, the whole cycle again. Multiply that across lakhs of companies hiring millions of people every year and you start to see the size of the hole in our economy.

DigiLocker Stores Your Degree. It Cannot Tell Anyone What You Know.

This is where I think the conversation about India Stack goes wrong. People look at what we have built and assume the hard problems are solved. They are not.

DigiLocker is brilliant for what it does. It stores official documents digitally. But it cannot tell an employer whether the B.Tech degree it is holding actually translates into employable skills. It cannot flag that the certificate was issued by one of those 32 fake universities. It cannot check whether a three-year-old certification is still relevant in a market that has moved on completely. Storage is not verification. And verification is not intelligence.

The Academic Bank of Credits has done good work enrolling millions of students across hundreds of universities. Skill India Digital has millions of registrations. The National Credit Framework from 2023 tries to put school, college, and vocational training on the same scale. I respect all of it. But talk to any recruiter in Bangalore or Gurgaon and ask them: can you verify a candidate’s full skill profile in under a minute using any of these systems? The answer is no. Everything lives in different portals, different formats, with different login credentials. Nobody has stitched it together.

And that is just the domestic picture. India is the largest source of freelance talent globally and receives over $130 billion in remittances annually from Indians working abroad. When one of those professionals needs to prove their qualifications to a foreign employer, the process takes five to six weeks of bureaucratic back-and-forth. Five to six weeks. In 2026.

What I Think We Need to Build

I am biased here, and I will be upfront about it. My company, Kalp Digital, powers the blockchain infrastructure behind a platform called Skill Passport. So I have skin in this game. But the problem I am describing is not something I invented to sell a product. It is something every employer, every recruiter, every university placement cell in this country deals with daily.

The core idea behind Skill Passport is simple. Give every person a single digital identity for their skills. One ID. Everything under it. Your college degree, your online certifications, your internship records, your vocational training, all verified and anchored on blockchain so nobody can fake it or tamper with it. Any employer, anywhere, can check the whole thing in seconds.

But here is where it goes beyond just a digital locker. The platform layers AI on top of the stored credentials. It does not just hold your certificates. It reads them. It generates a Skill Strength Score based on the quality of the issuing institution, how recent the credential is, whether practical work backs up the theory. It runs an Industry Fit Index that maps your current skills against what companies in your city are actually hiring for right now. If you are a final-year student in Pune with strong Java skills but the local market has shifted to cloud and DevOps, the system tells you that. Before placement season, not after.

For policymakers, there is a workforce analytics layer that shows real-time skill distribution by region and sector. Imagine the government being able to see exactly where the skill gaps are in UP versus Tamil Nadu versus the Northeast, and being able to redirect training budgets accordingly. Right now, we are spending Rs 1.48 lakh crore on education and employment without that kind of visibility. We have committed Rs 2 lakh crore to a youth employment package for 4.1 crore young Indians. A crore internships across 500 companies. Massive money. But we are flying partially blind on where the actual gaps are and whether the spending is translating into jobs.

Why Blockchain and Not Just a Regular Database

I get this question constantly. And it is a fair one. If we just need to verify credentials, why not use a centralised system? Digital signatures exist. Databases exist. Why drag blockchain into it?

One word. Resilience.

Hundreds of Indian colleges and universities have shut down, merged, or simply lost their records over the years. When that happens, every single graduate of that institution loses the ability to get their credential independently verified. Gone. A centralised system is only as reliable as the organisation maintaining it. And in a country with thousands of educational institutions of wildly varying quality and permanence, that is a real risk.

Once a credential goes on blockchain, it is there. The college can shut down, the principal can retire, the server room can catch fire. Does not matter. The credential lives independently, verifiable by anyone. That is not a feature. That is the entire point.

There is a compliance angle too. India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act from 2023 requires explicit consent and proper safeguards for personal data. A permissioned blockchain, where access is controlled and governance is built in from the start, fits those requirements in ways that open public chains simply do not. You get the immutability and trust of blockchain without the privacy trade-offs.

We Do Not Have Forever on This

India is not the only country thinking about this. The EU’s digital identity wallet mandate kicks in late 2026. Every member state will have to offer verifiable credentials to their citizens. Singapore’s OpenCerts system already covers multiple institutions. The W3C Verifiable Credentials standard became official in 2025. The global rails for portable, verified credentials are being laid right now.

We have an advantage, and it is a big one. No other country has the kind of population-scale digital infrastructure stack that India has already built. Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, the Academic Bank of Credits, the National Credit Framework. The foundation exists. What we are missing is the decision to extend it one more layer, into skills.

Mercer-Mettl says 42.6 per cent of our graduates are employable. Only 4.4 per cent of young Indians have formal vocational training. We have over 10 million new job seekers entering the market every year. Our gig workforce is growing from 12 million toward 23 million by 2030. These are not small numbers. These are the numbers of a country that urgently needs a way to match skills to jobs at scale, with trust baked into the system, not layered on afterwards through slow and expensive background checks.

The country that gave the world UPI should not still be running on a hiring system built on blind trust and unverifiable paper. We have the tech. We have the infrastructure. We have the talent. What we need now is to build the one layer we skipped.

About the Author

Mrityunjaya Prajapati (Jay) is the CEO of Kalp Digital .With over 16 years in software engineering, blockchain infrastructure, and AI, Jay builds scalable platforms that bridge complex technology with real-world adoption. Kalp Studio, his no-code blockchain development platform, has onboarded over 15,000 developers. He holds a B.Tech in Computer Science from NIT Bhopal.

About Skill Passport

Skill Passport (skillpassport.io) is a blockchain and AI-powered platform built to verify, structure, and make sense of professional skills at population scale. It serves students, universities, employers, enterprises, and government bodies through a unified digital skill identity layer. The platform runs on blockchain infrastructure developed by Kalp Digital.

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