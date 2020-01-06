New Delhi: At a time when the economy of the country is going through a tough phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the coming decade will be of Indian entrepreneurs. He further stated that the goal of a $5 trillion economy was a step to realise larger dreams.

“As we enter the new decade, I would like to say that the decade would be of Indian entrepreneurs. The dream to make India a $5 trillion economy is just a step. We have bigger dreams and larger hopes,” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Delhi: As we enter the new year, I have no hesitation in saying that this decade will be for the Indian entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/KWDNxn1Xyu — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Saying that the Indian entrepreneurs have the capacity to take risks and the willingness to expand their businesses into new sectors, PM Modi said they have the desire to achieve something big.

Encouraging the Indian entrepreneurs, PM Modi said that the real capability of entrepreneurs will come to the fore when the Central government stands with them as a partner.

Highlighting that the Central government has tried to ‘reform with intent, perform with integrity, transform with intensity’, Pm Modi said the Central government has made efforts to move towards a ‘process-driven and professional governance. ‘

He said that the corporate tax rate in India was the lowest-ever in 2019, PM Modi said Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform or public sector banking reforms had been pending for a long time. “Today any hindrances in the growth of Indian industry have been removed,” he said.