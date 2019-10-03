New Delhi: India’s relationship with China in the coming days will be decided on bilateral issues, not predominantly by the issues other countries are facing with China, foreign minister S Jaishankar said in the US answering a question in a think-tank meeting. Both the countries want their relationship to become “better and substantive”, the foreign minister said. China, however, has raised an objection to India’s decision of making Ladakh a union territory, clarifying on which the foreign minister had earlier said that the Line of Actual Control didn’t change. China had no reason to object to the ‘internal’ matter, the minister had said.

“When it comes to China, for me what’s important is I have this neighbour who’s my biggest neighbour, who’s now the second-biggest economy in the world, with whom I have a long history, not always an easy history. But I would like to make sure that this relationship remains… stability for me is my bottom-line requirement,” he said answering a question.

“Our intention obviously is to progress our relations with China. We are very clear on that and we get the sense that they too would like to see the relations become better and substantive,” he said.

India gives a lot of priority to China as the ties are complicated, the minister said.

“Because we believe that it’s not just our own two countries, but really the larger region, even the world has vested interest, has stakes in that in broadening the stability and the substance of that relationship,” he said.

According to reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Beijing next week before China President Xi Jinping is expected to head to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi between October 11 and 13. Xi is also scheduled to visit Nepal after concluding his India visit.

