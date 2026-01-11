Home

We will blow up your military and naval bases if you dare to attack us: Irans big warning to US amid USAFs sorties

Iran has repeatedly stated that it will respond strongly to any attack.

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis - Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

New Delhi: Iranian Speaker Roars Against US: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made a major statement in an emergency meeting. He said that Iran is currently not only engaged in a direct confrontation with Israel and the US, but is also fighting on economic, psychological, and military-terrorist fronts. The Iranian Parliament Speaker warned the USA that if it launches a military attack on Iran, Tehran will not remain silent. He clearly stated that in such a situation, Israeli and US military and naval bases in the Middle East would be targets for Iran.

‘Pressure exerted on Iran in various ways’

According to Ghalibaf, pressure is being exerted on Iran in various ways, and the country is facing challenges on multiple fronts simultaneously. He said that this fight is not limited to weapons alone, but also includes economic sanctions, propaganda, and security threats. He said that if a military attack is launched by the US, then areas under their control, namely Israel and US military and naval bases in the Middle East, will be targeted. This statement comes at a time when tensions in West Asia are constantly rising and rhetoric between the US, Israel, and Iran has intensified.

‘We will not remain silent if Iran is touched’

Iran has repeatedly stated that it will respond strongly to any attack. The latest statement clearly indicates that Tehran is preparing itself for any potential military action. It is giving a clear warning to the US and Israel. Earlier, some reports claimed that Iran had put its Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on high alert. This alert is even more serious than the Israeli attack on June 12 because Iran knows that the US may take military action. The IRGC also conducted air defense and missile exercises in some cities, including Tehran. Radar stations and surface-to-air missiles have also been deployed.

US fighter jets spotted circling in Middle East

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) claims that US Air Force (USAF) aircraft have been spotted in the skies over the Middle East. According to a report, American refueling tankers and heavy transport aircraft, including the C-5 and C-17 Globemaster, have been seen in the Middle East. The claim specifically mentions KC-135 Stratotankers, KC-46A Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III, and C-5M Galaxy transporters.

