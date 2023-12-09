By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Nights To Get Cooler In Delhi-NCR As Snowfall Likely In Hills | Check Weather Forecast Here
The IMD predicts a fall in minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR next week due to a western disturbance which is expected to cause snowfall and rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.
Noida: Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to experience cooler temperatures as the night temperature is expected to fall in the coming week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual drop in the minimum temperature by 2-3°C, as a western disturbance is anticipated to bring snowfall to the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh and rain to the lower areas of the hill state. “A new western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India starting December 11. This occurrence will usher in chilly winds from the Himalayas, potentially causing a decrease in the minimum temperature by around two degrees,” said an IMD official.
