Home

News

Nights To Get Cooler In Delhi-NCR As Snowfall Likely In Hills | Check Weather Forecast Here

Nights To Get Cooler In Delhi-NCR As Snowfall Likely In Hills | Check Weather Forecast Here

The IMD predicts a fall in minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR next week due to a western disturbance which is expected to cause snowfall and rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Nights To Get Cooler In Delhi-NCR As Snowfall Likely In Hills | Check Weather Forecast Here

Noida: Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to experience cooler temperatures as the night temperature is expected to fall in the coming week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual drop in the minimum temperature by 2-3°C, as a western disturbance is anticipated to bring snowfall to the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh and rain to the lower areas of the hill state. “A new western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India starting December 11. This occurrence will usher in chilly winds from the Himalayas, potentially causing a decrease in the minimum temperature by around two degrees,” said an IMD official.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.