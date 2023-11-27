Home

Weather Update: IMD Predicts HEAVY RAINFALL In These States | Check Here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan for today.

Mumbai: Heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms lashed parts of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Sunday morning. The rainfall led to heavy traffic jams due to waterlogging in several places. The national capital also woke up to cloudy skies amid hazardous smog as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to hover in the ‘severe’ category in some areas.

IMD Weather Alerts

The weather department has predicted heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms in several states, including Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, for Monday. “Thunderstorm activity accompanied with hailstorm and heavy rainfall likely over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and south Rajasthan during November 26 and 27,” IMD stated.

Chennai’s Regional Meteorological Centre has also forecasted heavy rain and issued an alert at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu today. Notably, the state has witnessed heavy downpours for the past few days, leading to heavy waterlogging and landslides in several parts. The water level in the Vaigai river has also increased which also alerted the administration.

“Northeast monsoon is intensifying in the state, as a result of which the hilly areas, including Varusanadu and Chathuragiri, have been receiving good rainfall for the past few days,” IMD said.

Expect light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next two days. The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea during this period.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, the weather department predicts the likelihood of light to moderate rain and snowfall in the higher reaches on November 26 and 27.

“From November 26-27, the higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla districts will receive snowfall and the lower areas of Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Kangra will receive light rainfall. From November 28-29, the snowfall will be reduced and the weather will clear,” IMD said.

