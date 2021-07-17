New Delhi: After a day of clear morning sky, Delhi is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that “moderate to heavy” rains will hit isolated places of the national capital on July 18. The IMD has also predicted partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers later today.Also Read - Common Digestive Problems During Monsoon That Should Not be Ignored

The minimum temperature recorded this morning at the Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi was 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal; while the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 75 per cent, the weather department stated. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. Also Read - Much-awaited Monsoon Finally Arrives in Delhi, Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of City

“Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and Uttar Pradesh from 17th July to 21st July, 2021 and over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from 18th July to 21st July and moderate to heavy falls at isolated places over Delhi on 18th July, 2021. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on 19th and Uttarakhand on 18th & 19th July,” the Met department said in a statement. Also Read - Failure by Numerical Models in Prediction of Monsoon Advance Over Delhi Rare, Uncommon: IMD

Delhi finally received its first batch of rains on Tuesday this week after a prolonged delay in monsoon arrival. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s normal.