Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall Over These States in Next Three Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday sounded an orange alert for rainfall over major parts of northwest India.

IMD Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday sounded an orange alert for rainfall over major parts of northwest India. Due to Western disturbances, the national capital will witness a downpour for the next three days.

Talking to the news agency ANI senior scientist at IMD, Naresh Kumar said that the western disturbances are currently situated over Haryana along with Pakistan and adjoining areas, which will lead to rainfall activities in northwest India.

He further added due to western disturbances, the weatherman has issued warnings on heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Similarly, alerts have been issued for Punjab and Haryana.

Kumar also predicted the possibility of hailstorms in some places due the confluence of wind coming in from the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea as well as the western disturbances. Therefore, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for northwest India.

Many Areas in MP See Untimely Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail

Unseasonal showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail hit parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday due to a western disturbance and a trough, bringing a respite from the scorching heat in the summer season.

Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district recorded 44.4 mm of rain in nine hours, while Bhopal city saw 35.1 mm of rainfall during the same period between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the weatherman said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 Kilometre Per Hour (KMHP) very likely at isolated places of west MP. The alert is valid till Monday morning, an IMD official said.

Similarly, a yellow alert was issued for east MP with a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 KMPH, hail, and heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places.

Such weather, including scattered rain, is expected to prevail in Madhya Pradesh for four more days, IMD Bhopal Centre Director scientist R Balasubramanian told PTI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.