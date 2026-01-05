Home

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi? Cold wave, dense fog to engulf North India as IMD issues alert — check forecast here

Weather Warning: Amid the dense fog, which has enveloped Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), the visibility has improved in the first few days of January. According to the India Meteorological Department, dense fog is expected to blanket Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India for the next few days. A cold wave is also expected to continue in North India, and the temperature is expected to dip on Monday.

Delhi Weather

The weather department stated that the capital city is expected to see mainly clear skies, however, visibility would be reduced during the early morning hours due to fog. Shallow fog is expected to engulf many places. Moderate fog is expected at isolated places. There is no forecast of rain in the national capital and the skies will remain clear throughout the day.

The minimum recorded at 7 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, with a maximum is expected to go to 19 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Cold Wave

The weather department has issued a warning of a cold wave for isolated places of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

A cold wave is expected to settle into North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Snowfall In Hilly States

IMD has predicted light snowfall in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts on January 6. It has also issued a yellow warning for dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur districts till January 7.

“Dense to Very dense fog conditions very likely to continue during night/morning hours at many/some places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till 7th; over West Uttar Pradesh till 5th; over East Uttar Pradesh till 8th; over East Rajasthan till 4th; over Odisha till 6th January, 2026,” IMD tweeted.

Cold Wave Alert

The weather department stated that cold day conditions are very likely in North India and Bihar from January 3 to 5.

Cold weather conditions will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till January 7, in West Rajasthan till 8.

