Home

News

‘Wed In India’: PM Modi Urges Affluents To Ditch Destination Weddings, Halt Wealth Drain

‘Wed In India’: PM Modi Urges Affluents To Ditch Destination Weddings, Halt Wealth Drain

The Prime Minister said the "disease" of marrying abroad must be curbed and a culture of 'Wed In India', Marry in India must be promoted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses foundation stone-laying ceremony of Khodaldham Hospital, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday gave a call for “Wed in India”, urging affluent people to ditch destination weddings in foreign nations to ensure that the wealth remains within India. PM Modi said people should be encouraged to conduct weddings in India so the wealth drain can be halted and the money is spent inside the country not in other countries.

Trending Now

Why marry abroad? Promote ‘Wed in India’

Virtually addressing the foundation laying ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital to come up in Amreli city of Gujarat, the Prime Minister also appealed people to help promote domestic tourism.

You may like to read

“Is it appropriate to hold marriage abroad? Can’t the marriage be held in our country? How much of India’s wealth goes out?” Modi asked while addressing the Leuva Patidar community who manage the Shri Khodaldham Trust-Kagavad.

The Prime Minister said the “disease” of marrying abroad must be curbed and a culture of ‘Wed In India’, Marry in India must be promoted.

“You should create an environment that this disease of getting married abroad does not enter your community. Why shouldn’t the marriage take place at the feet of Ma Khodal (Goddess revered by the community). I would say ‘Wed In India’, like Made in India, Marry in India,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also appealed people to help promote tourism within the country.

“As much as possible, tour your country first. If you want to travel, then travel within your country. Travel around your country, promote tourism in your country,” he said.

Healthcare prime objective of BJP government

Speaking on the healthcare developments done during his tenure, the PM said his government has taken steps to ensure that people do not face difficulties in the treatment of cancer by setting up around 30 new hospitals for providing medical care for the disease and ensuring the availability of medicines at affordable prices.

More than 1.5 lakh ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’ (health centres) have also been built at the village level to help in the early diagnosis of the disease, he said.

The prime minister said the treatment of a serious disease like cancer is a big challenge for any person or family. The government has tried to ensure people do not face difficulties in the treatment.

“With this idea, around 30 new cancer hospitals have been set up, and work on 10 more cancer hospitals is underway,” the Prime Minister informed.

With early diagnosis being vital for the treatment of cancer, the central government has built more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at the village level with stress on using these health centres to help in the early diagnosis of cancer, he said, adding that the government’s effort have also helped women with the early detection of cervical and breast cancers at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana helped 6 crore people

The prime minister noted that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana launched by his government has helped more than six crore beneficiaries, a large number of whom are cancer patients.

Modi also congratulated the Leuva Patidar community over the Khodaldham Trust set to complete 14 years of its existence in the next few weeks, and said it has worked to change the lives of lakhs of people through its service in the areas of education, agriculture and health.

He appealed to the community members to work on nine requests — save water, encourage digital transaction, cleanliness, promote made in India products, promote tourism within the country, natural farming, use of millets, take care of fitness, and stay away from drugs and other addictions.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Gujarat News on India.com.