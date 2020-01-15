New Delhi: A week after experiencing Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions, now Bank unions on Wednesday have called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1. The strike was called by the bank unions after their talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

Apart from the two-day nationwide strike, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said that they will also hold another three-day strike from March 11-13.

“From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike,” UFBU state convenor Siddartha Khan told news agency PTI.

The strike has been called as the prime demand of the UFBU is 15-per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent. “This is not acceptable,” Khan said. The last wage revision meeting was held on January 13.

However, the strike called by the bank unions coincides with the Union Budget Day which will be presented on February 1. Being the first Saturday of the month, all government and private banks will be opened on this day and moreover, the stock exchange will also be open on this particular day of the Union Budget.