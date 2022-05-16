Kolkata: At least 15 people fell ill after a container of chlorine gas leaked during the demolition of an old water tank reservoir in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of Murshidabad in West Bengal, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - West Bengal: NHAI To Float Tenders For Rs 25,000 Worth Road Project In FY23. Details Here

People were rushed to Lalbagh Subdivision Hospital after they complained of suffocation. Officials said that JCBs at work broke an old water tank by mistake, which caused the gas leak.

Jiten Pal, in-charge Lalbagh Fire station confirmed that fire engines were pressed into service to diffuse the gas in affected area. "Two seriously ill persons have been shifted to Baharampur Medical College," Pal said.

(With inputs from ANI)