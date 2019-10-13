New Delhi: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said the party unit of the state will organize a 10-day 6,600-km-long ‘Gandhiji Sankalp Yatra’ across the state from October 15. Part of the party’s mass outreach programme, the rally will cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

According to Ghosh, the BJP unit of the state wants to take Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and principles to people of the grass-root level through this rally.

BJP West Bengal President, Dilip Ghosh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to organise a 6600-km-long 'Gandhiji Sankalp Yatra' across the state from 15th Oct till 26th October, 2019. pic.twitter.com/gfXAqnLAxM — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

“This year we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. As part of this, we will take out a 150 km yatra across the state. Every day our leaders and workers will walk for 15 km. This will continue for 10 days starting from October 15. We will touch upon all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal. The objective is to make people know Gandhiji’s ideals,” Ghosh told The Indian Express.

October 2, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the party’s ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ from New Delhi.

Under this 120-day exercise, the BJP has planned propagate Gandhiji’s ideals and principles of non-violence, simplicity and Swaraj.

“The BJP is committed to implementing the ideals and principles of Gandhi. We have to reach every household with Gandhi’s message of cleanliness, non-violence, swadeshi, swaraj and saadgi (simplicity),” said Shah as quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, a circular which was issued to party leaders, stated that the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra has been extended for a three-month period. The circular added that PM Modi will kick-off the programme from Gujarat as the top BJP leaders simultaneously inaugurate it from the party headquarters in New Delhi.