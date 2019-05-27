West Bengal Board Class 12 Result 2019: The WBCHSE has declared the West Bengal Class 12 2019 results and you can now check it on the official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. You can also check it on your mobile phones via SMS or mobile app in case the websites have crashed due to high internet traffic.

Follow the steps below to check your West Bengal Board HS Result 2019 via SMS:

Step 1: Type WB12<ROLL NUMBER> without giving space.

Step 2: Send the text message to 56263

Step 3: Within a few minutes you will receive your WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 in your inbox.

Students can also pre-register themselves by downloading the official WBCHSE HS Result mobile app from Google Playstore on their phones.

Follow the steps below to check your West Bengal Board HS Result 2019 on Mobile App:

Step 1: Open Play Store on your mobile phones

Step 2: Search for WBCHSE Results 2019 App/ Click Here

Step 3: Install the App on your phone

Step 4: Login using your mobile number

Step 5: Provide your Roll Number and other details

Step 6: Verify and submit the details

Step 7: Your WB Class 12 Result 2019 will on your mobile screen.

The WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik exams were conducted for the academic year 2018-19 from February 26, 2019, to March 13, 2019.

