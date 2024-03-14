Home

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains ‘Major Injury’ in Accident, Rushed To SSKM Hospital

Trinamool Congress (TMC) in its statement said that its chairperson and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sustained "a major injury"

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sustained major injury in an accident at home, according to the reports. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has informed that its party supremo has been taken to SSKM hospital for further treatment. “Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” TMC said.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.

Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻

