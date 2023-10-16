Home

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches ‘Yatri Sathi’ App For Taxi Services

State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, who was at Howrah railway station during the launch of the app, said, "This app-based taxi service is launched today in a full-fledged way before the Durga Puja and it is the first government-run app cab service in the country."

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the ‘Yatri Sathi’ app, which will allow commuters to book taxis at affordable rates. Banerjee launched the app virtually from her residence and stated that it would be of great assistance to the people. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is providing technical support to the state for its seamless execution, created the app.

“I am launching the Yari Sathi app now. It will be of great help to the public,” she said.

The ‘Yatri Sathi’ app was officially unveiled after a trial for three months with 21,000 listed vehicles, he said.

“We hope that the service will help common people travel from one place to another at an economical fare. This will be popular among commuters and taxi drivers who will get a higher number of passengers,” the minister said. The state will not make any profit, Chakraborty added. The launch of the app was simultaneously held at N S C Bose International Airport in Kolkata and Hazra crossing in the southern part of the metropolis.

