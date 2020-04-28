New Delhi: Days after the Centre promulgated an ordinance, making tough punishments for attackers on health workers and corona warriors, a fresh case of violence on police personnel was reported at Tikiapara in Howrah district of West Bengal on Tuesday. Also Read - BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet: 'EAM Jaishankar Highlighted Early Steps Taken by India in Wake of COVID-19,' Says MEA

The violent incident happened when police officers asked the crowd, which had gathered at a marketplace in Tikiapara of Howrah today, to return to their homes. In the incident, two police personnel were injured.

The mob attacked several policemen who were enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.

“As soon as the police asked them to return home, a mob pelted them with stones and beat them up. Two police vehicles were also damaged in the incident,” a police official said.

However, the injured police personnel were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Later, a large police contingent, including RAF personnel, reached the spot to control the situation.