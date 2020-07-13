New Delhi: The West Bengal BJP on Monday hit the streets in protest against the alleged murder of a party MLA in the state, with state in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. Also Read - West Bengal Latest News: Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA Found Hanging in His Home, Family Calls it 'Murder'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vijayvargiya said, “We’ve demanded CBI probe. We’ll meet the Home Minister tomorrow. If the President gives time, we’ll let him know of the anarchy in West Bengal”.

We've demanded CBI probe. We'll meet Home Minister tomorrow. If President gives time, we'll let him know of the anarchy in West Bengal: BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya on body of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found hanging in Bindal near his village home pic.twitter.com/McYqKTNmNJ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Notably, the party has called for a 12-hour bandh in districts of North Bengal, on Tuesday.

West Bengal: Members & workers of the state unit of BJP stage protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. West Bengal BJP has called 12-hr 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal tomorrow, over the incident pic.twitter.com/SyXWsFDvkv — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Debendra Nath Ray, the BJP MLA from Hemtabad, in north Dijnapur district of the state, was found hanging in Bindal village near his village home earlier today. While his family members allege that he was ‘murdered’, the West Bengal Police has said that a suicide note was recovered from his pocket, also requesting people not to jump on ‘speculative, biased and judgmental conclusions’ and to wait for the investigation to complete.

The police further said that the deceased MLA had named two persons in the suicide note.

The family, meanwhile, has also demanded CBI probe into the case.