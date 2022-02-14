West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: The result of Municipal Corporation elections or Nagar Nigam Chunav of Bengal will be declared on Monday. Altogether 4 municipal corporations—Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar went to the polls on February 12. Altogether, 203 candidates were in the fray in 41 wards in Bidhannagar, while 200 contested in 47 wards of the Siliguri civic body, as per the State Election Commission website. Besides, there were 120 aspirants for 33 wards in Chandannagar and 430 candidates in 106 wards in Asansol. In 2015, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool had registered a thumping victory from Bidhannagar, Asansol and Chandannagar while Siliguri was won by the Left Front.Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Dissolves All Posts Including One Held By Nephew Abhishek Amid Reports of Tussle In TMC

Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar election results.

07:35 AM: For the unversed, the State Election Commission had announced to hold the polls in these four corporations on January 22, however it had to postpone it following an order by the Calcutta High Court owing to the pandemic.

07:31 AM: Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police in all the counting centers to avoid any untoward incident.

07:00 AM: The West Bengal Election Commission will also conduct the civic polls for 108 other municipalities on February 27. Polls in these municipal corporations were also delayed due to the pandemic.