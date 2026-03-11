  • Home
What is Black-Clad’ Kill Squad deployed to protect Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, it’s dangerous because…

After the rise of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s Supreme Leader, Tehran reportedly deployed the elite black-clad NOPO unit to guard him.

March 11, 2026
Iran's Black-Clad' Kill Squad - Representational AI image

Iran: In a significant development days after the appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as the Supreme Leader of Iran, the war-torn country has reportedly deployed an elite counterterrorism unit to protect its newly appointed Supreme Leader. Notably, the father of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli strike under Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026.

As the new Ayatollah remains in hiding, an American media report said Iran’s black-clad Counterterrorism Special Force, known as NOPO, has been assigned to protect him.

Reports also claimed the younger Khamenei was injured in strikes on February 28 that killed his father, wife and other family members. However, a senior Iranian leader dismissed the claim and said the 56-year-old cleric, who has not addressed the nation since being declared supreme leader on Sunday, is “safe and sound”.

“With (Ali) Khamenei gone, NOPO will likely now be protecting Mojtaba Khamenei,” Fox News reported, quoting Ali Safavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

What is Iran’s Special Units Command NOPO?

Formed in 1991, NOPO is an elite riot police unit under Iran’s Special Units Command. It is considered one of the most highly trained forces and has been involved in suppressing protests, including the 1999 student protests, 2019 unrest and Mahsa Amini protests. “NOPO is the Farsi acronym for Nirouyeh Vijeh Pasdaran Velayat, which translates into the Special Force to Protect the Supreme Leader,” Safavi said, adding that “Velayat is not necessarily the supreme leader but the entirety of the regime.”

Who is Mojtaba, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader?

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been selected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader by the country’s Assembly of Experts, according to a latest media report.

“The Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader,” Iran International reported, citing informed sources.

Why was Mojtaba chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader?

Mojtaba, 56, has been chosen to take charge of the country’s top leadership position as he is the second-eldest son of Ali Khamenei and has for years been regarded by observers and analysts as a possible successor within Iran’s clerical establishment.

The Islamic Republic has historically positioned itself as an ideological alternative to hereditary monarchy and has been openly critical of dynastic rule. A transition of authority from father to son could therefore invite scrutiny and raise questions about the system’s adherence to its stated principles.

(With inputs from agencies)

