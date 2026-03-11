What is Black-Clad' Kill Squad deployed to protect Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, it's dangerous because...

Iran: In a significant development days after the appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as the Supreme Leader of Iran, the war-torn country has reportedly deployed an elite counterterrorism unit to protect its newly appointed Supreme Leader. Notably, the father of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli strike under Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026.

As the new Ayatollah remains in hiding, an American media report said Iran’s black-clad Counterterrorism Special Force, known as NOPO, has been assigned to protect him.

Reports also claimed the younger Khamenei was injured in strikes on February 28 that killed his father, wife and other family members. However, a senior Iranian leader dismissed the claim and said the 56-year-old cleric, who has not addressed the nation since being declared supreme leader on Sunday, is “safe and sound”.

“With (Ali) Khamenei gone, NOPO will likely now be protecting Mojtaba Khamenei,” Fox News reported, quoting Ali Safavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

What is Iran’s Special Units Command NOPO?

Formed in 1991, NOPO is an elite riot police unit under Iran’s Special Units Command. It is considered one of the most highly trained forces and has been involved in suppressing protests, including the 1999 student protests, 2019 unrest and Mahsa Amini protests. “NOPO is the Farsi acronym for Nirouyeh Vijeh Pasdaran Velayat, which translates into the Special Force to Protect the Supreme Leader,” Safavi said, adding that “Velayat is not necessarily the supreme leader but the entirety of the regime.”