What is the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic that US recently tested amid war with Iran? It's deadly because...

What is the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic that US recently tested amid war with Iran? Its deadly because...

Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is one of the deadliest missiles of the US with a range of 6,000 miles.

Minuteman III missile launch

Minuteman III missile US: In a significant development amid the raging war in Middle East, the United States, under the leadership of US President Donald Trump has conducted a test launch for its intercontinental ballistic missile, Minuteman III. As per the recent update, the intercontinental ballistic missile, done to assess the performance of the missile system was successfully conducted by the US military. Here are all the details you need to know about the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

Why US tested Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile amid Iran war?

Identified by the US Space Force as test vehicle GT-255, the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched as part of a long-standing routine evaluation programme and was not officially linked to the ongoing conflict.

“This launch, designated GT 255, was scheduled years ago and is not in response to world events. It is a key component of a data-driven program that has been in place for decades, involving over 300 similar tests designed to validate the performance of the weapon system. The data collected from these routine tests is essential for ongoing and future force development,” read the official statement from AFSTRAT-AIR.

What is special about Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile?

Part of United States’s nuclear triad, the Minuteman III is an intercontinental ballistic missile which is a key land-based weapon under the control of Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

“Long-running, data-driven evaluation programme that has included more than 300 similar launches over several decades to verify the reliability, accuracy and readiness of the land-based nuclear deterrent,” the US Space Force said about the capability of the missile.

Why is Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile called “doomsday missile”?

Nicknamed the “doomsday missile,” the Minuteman III is among the most destructive weapons in the United States’ nuclear arsenal. The intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) can carry nuclear warheads up to 20 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, highlighting the catastrophic scale of destruction it could unleash in a nuclear conflict.

What is the range of Minuteman III missile?

Designed as an ICBM, the Minuteman III missile is capable of traveling thousands of miles (approximately 6000 miles) across continents at hypersonic speeds, allowing it to strike targets almost anywhere on Earth. It can also deploy multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), meaning a single missile can deliver several warheads to different targets in one launch, creating chaos.

