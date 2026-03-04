Home

News

Whats happening in Pakistan? Donald Trumps US orders these consulate members to leave Lahore, Karachi

What’s happening in Pakistan? Donald Trump’s US orders these consulate members to leave Lahore, Karachi

Due to the ongoing protests in Pakistan, US State Department had directed the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from the two missions located in Lahore and Karachi.

Donald Trump- File image

Iran-US-Israel war: In a significant development in the Iran-US-Israel war, the United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and family members of staff at its consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan, citing safety concerns. In the statement issued amid the raging war in Middle East, the US Embassy in Pakistan has said the US State Department had directed the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from the two missions. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent action taken by the United States’ Trump administration in Pakistan.

What action has US taken in Pakistan?

Adding that there has been no change in the status of the US Embassy in Islamabad, the United States ordered non-emergency government employees and family members of staff at its consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan.

US cancels visa appointments in Pakistan

The US, under the leadership of Donald Trump has cancelled visa appointments in Pakistan until March 6 amidst escalating protests following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike. At least 23 people have been killed in Pakistan as demonstrations spread across several cities, prompting the US Embassy in Islamabad and its consulates in Lahore and Karachi to suspend services.

What US said in its advisory for Pakistan?

In a statement posted on X, the US Embassy in Islamabad said: “Due to the current security situation, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US Consulate General in Peshawar temporarily halts operations

The US Consulate General in Peshawar also temporarily halted operations from Monday due to security concerns and protests near diplomatic premises, Pakistan’s leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

A US security alert issued on March 1 warned of ongoing demonstrations near the Lahore and Karachi consulates, as well as possible protests outside the Islamabad embassy and the Peshawar consulate.

In Karachi, demonstrators gathered outside the consulate, where witnesses reported gunfire in the area. In Lahore, hundreds of protesters assembled outside the consulate, with clashes reported after police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

What is happening in Pakistan?

In Islamabad, protesters attempted to march towards the embassy despite roadblocks and heavy security deployment. Authorities in Punjab and Islamabad imposed Section 144, banning public gatherings and rallies, while several major roads in Karachi remained closed for the third consecutive day due to security concerns.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.