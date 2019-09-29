New Delhi: Plogging is a term that can encapsulate the Narendra Modi-led government’s two initiatives together — Fit India Movement and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. As Modi spoke about this on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, a lot of curiosity started building around it. Half of it was quenched by Ripudaman, the young guest present on the show. For the rest, we are here.

Please join #PloggingRun on 2nd Oct Gandhi Jayanti. We can collect any litter on the route while jogging. The trash collecting activity while jogging will make India more CLEAN & FIT. Let us make the #FitIndiaMovement launched by PM @narendramodi ji a people’s movement. pic.twitter.com/ELjHWIM5dR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 24, 2019

Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. It started as an organised activity in Sweden in 2016 and started spreading to other countries. It’s actually a workout combined with an activity to keep the environment clean. The picking-up-litter part can be seen as a cooling-down exercise after the exhausting cardio.

It’s was a nice meeting to carry forward #FitIndiaMovement and for the “Plogging Run” on 2nd Oct Gandhi Jayanti. https://t.co/zMmYmUoAYy — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 21, 2019

Introducing Ripudaman Belvi to his audience, PM Modi said, “Ripudaman Belviji is making unique effort by attempting plogging! When I first encountered the term Plogging, it was novel even to me. Perhaps this word is in usage in the certain measure in foreign lands. But, in India, Ripudaman has promoted it to a great extent.”

“We have carried out multiple plogging drives across the country to encourage cleanliness,” Ripudaman Belvi said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has urged people to participate in #PloggingRun on October 2. Celebrities like Bhaichung Bhutia, Bajrang Punia and Shilpa Shetty have pledged to join the run.

According to reports, about 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, the CBSE schools, industry bodies are joining hands to organise Fit India Plog Run across the country on October 2.