WhatsApp Plans To Add Meta Quest Compatibility On Android Beta

The ability to link an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest is currently under development, and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application.

The ability to link an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest is currently under development, and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to make Meta Quest compatible with Android beta as a paired device, according to reports. It will be possible to use this capability to connect an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest gadget, claims WABetaInfo.

Some users have already tried to force the installation of WhatsApp on the virtual reality device due to the app’s apparent lack of official availability. But with the new function, a Meta Quest gadget will be able to directly connect to an existing WhatsApp account.

You may like to read

Linkage To Meta Quest

The ability to link an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest is currently under development, and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application, the report said.

Recently, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset ‘Quest 3’ which will be launched later this year.

Meta’s Own Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg-managed company Meta is also getting ready to launch its own “Twitter”. Before this, Meta has also been known to launch products or updates by copying trending features. Previously, it launched TikTok-inspired Reels, Snapchat-inspired Stories, and many more. And now it is planning to launch Twitter’s rival.

In order to save time and make users’ move from Twitter, their rival platform, quicker and less complicated, the article also claims that Meta may permit users to login with their already-created ids on Instagram and Meta.

(With IANS Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.