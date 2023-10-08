Home

WhatsApp To Add Secret Code Feature For Locked Chats On Android; Check How It Works

This new WhatsApp feature will provide users with an additional layer of security for their most private conversations. Even if someone has access to the user's phone, they will not be able to access the locked chats without the secret code.

The secret code feature is still under development, but it is expected to be released in a future update to the WhatsApp app. (Image: IANS)

San Francisco: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create a custom password for their protected chat folder. According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, WhatsApp is creating a new page that will let users create a secret code for their locked chats. Entering the secret code will allow users to easily find locked chats even in the search bar of the app.

WhatsApp’s Additional Layer Of Security

This new feature will provide users with an additional layer of security for their most private conversations. Even if someone has access to the user’s phone, they will not be able to access the locked chats without the secret code.

The secret code feature is still under development, but it is expected to be released in a future update to the WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp’s ‘Secret Code’: How Does It Work

Cconfiguring the secret code will let them lock chats even from companion devices. As noted in the creation form, the company suggests using a word or a simple emoji for quick access, the report said. Moreover, the report mentioned that WhatsApp will allow users to synchronise chat locks across all of their linked devices, significantly improving the user experience. The secret code creation feature for locked chats with support for linked devices is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are closed in specific countries.

This move comes in response to local laws requiring the platform to restrict access to specific content within certain regions. This feature will allow WhatsApp to notify the channel creator if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

