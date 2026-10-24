Who is Himanshu Bhau? India’s most-wanted gangster linked to firing outside Elvish Yadav’s home, arrested by FBI in US

Haryana gangster Himanshu Bhau, wanted in several murder, extortion and attempted murder cases, has reportedly been arrested by the FBI in the United States.

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Haryana gangster Himanshu Bhau, one of India’s most-wanted fugitives, has reportedly been arrested in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The development was reported by multiple multiple news agencies, citing information available to the its organisation. Bhau, whose real name is Himanshu Ritoliya, is wanted in several criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and extortion. Police agencies in Delhi and Haryana have been searching for him for years.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Bhau was arrested in Las Vegas following information shared by Indian agencies with US authorities. Officials are reportedly working on the legal process required to bring him back to India. Further details about the arrest and the next steps are awaited.

Who is Himanshu Bhau?

Bhau belongs to Ritoli village in Haryana’s Rohtak district. Born in 2002, he came to the attention of police at a young age and is accused of building a criminal network that operated across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab.

According to earlier media reports, Bhau escaped from a juvenile correctional facility in 2020 along with other inmates. While several of those who escaped were later traced, he remained on the run.

Investigators have alleged that he continued to run his network from outside India, using associates on the ground to carry out criminal activities. Reports have also linked him to Portugal, where he was suspected of staying before his reported arrest in the US.

Interpol issued red notice in 2023

In August 2023, Interpol issued a Red Notice against Bhau after Indian agencies sought international assistance to trace him. At the time, Haryana Police said he was wanted in 18 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, criminal intimidation and forgery.

The notice helped alert law enforcement agencies in Interpol member countries about the fugitive and seek his location and provisional arrest, subject to local laws.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police and Haryana Police have also been linked to efforts to track him down. Earlier reports said Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 1.55 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Alleged links to shootings and extortion

Bhau is reportedly associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and has been linked to a rivalry with the network associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Investigators have examined alleged links between Bhau’s associates and several violent incidents in Delhi and Haryana. These include the killing of a man at a Burger King outlet in Delhi and a firing incident outside car dealer showroom car street and YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence.

Police have also accused members of the alleged gang of targeting businesspersons and other individuals to demand money through threats and violence. However, the specific role of Bhau and his associates in individual cases must be established through investigation and legal proceedings.

The gang has also figured in investigations into targeted shootings and killings in the Delhi-NCR region. Police suspect that some attacks were carried out by local associates while key members of the network remained abroad.

What happens next?

Bhau’s reported arrest could be an important step for Indian agencies seeking to bring him back to face the cases registered against him.

However, his arrest in the United States does not automatically mean that he will be sent to India immediately. Indian and US authorities will have to follow the applicable legal procedures, which may include extradition or other lawful arrangements.