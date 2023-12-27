Who is Masarat Alam, Hardline Separatist Whose Organisation Has Been by Centre Banned for Anti-national Activities

Home

Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to announce the ban on the MLJK-MA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Shah said that the Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law.

Who is Masarat Alam

New Delhi: The Modi government on Wednesday banned the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir-Masarat Alam faction (MLJK-MA). The organisation has been involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and supporting terrorist activities.

“The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K,” Home Minister Amit Shah said

“The PM Narendra Modi government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

All you need to know about Masarat Alam?

Masarat Alam Bhat is the chairperson of Kashmiri hardline separatist group All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC)

Masarat Alam Bhat had taken over the post in 2021.

Alam is 50 years old and has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019

Alam has been in Tihar jail after being booked by the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case.

He was arrested in 2010 over his alleged role in the mass public protest in the Kashmir valley that year.

Alam continued to remain under prison as he was booked in cases under the Public Safety Act.

Alam has 27 FIRs registered against him and he has been booked under the PSA 36 times, according to local media reports.

In March 2015, Masarat Alam was released, triggering backlash against the People’s Democratic Party.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed government arrested him again the next month on charges of ‘sedition’ and ‘waging war against the state’ after he allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally to welcome then Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar.

Alam had played a key role in organising mass protests in Kashmir valley in 2010 when over 120 youth were killed in security forces action.

Alam had played a key role in organising mass protests in Kashmir valley in 2010 when over 120 youth were killed in security forces action.