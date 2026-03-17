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Who is Sophia Firdous, who gave Congress sleepless nights by cross-voting in the Odisha Rajya Sabha elections?

Who is Sophia Firdous, who gave Congress sleepless nights by cross-voting in the Odisha Rajya Sabha elections?

Three Congress MLAs cross-voted in the Odisha Rajya Sabha elections, but party leaders are stunned by the defection of Sophia Firdous. No one expected Sophia, the party's young minority leader, to turn her back.

Who is Sophia Firdous, who gave Congress sleepless nights by cross-voting in the Odisha Rajya Sabha elections?

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two of the four seats in the Odisha Rajya Sabha elections, while the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a BJP-backed independent candidate each won one seat. BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and party MP Sujit Kumar secured 35 votes each. BJD candidate Santrut Mishra secured 31 votes. BJP-backed independent candidate and former Union Minister Dilip Ray secured the fourth seat through second-preference votes, defeating opposition-backed candidate Datteshwar Hota. Although three Congress MLAs cross-voted in this election, party leaders were stunned by the defection of Sophia Firdous. No one expected Sophia, the young minority face of the Congress, to turn the tables. Congress state president Bhakt Charan Das also admitted that Sophia surprised the entire party leadership.

Who is Sophia Firdous?

35-year-old Sofia Firdous comes from a political family. She is the daughter of senior Congress leader Mohammad Mokim. The party nominated Firdous to replace Mokim in the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections, and she won. She became the MLA from the Barabati-Cuttack constituency in Odisha. Firdous is known as Odisha’s first Muslim woman MLA. She defeated BJP candidate and renowned gynecologist Dr. Purna Chandra Mahapatra (69) by a margin of 8,001 votes.

What is the qualification of Sophia?

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Sophia Firdaus holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology. She also completed the Executive General Management Program from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB) in 2022.

Who is Sofia married to?

In 2023, Sophia Firdous was elected President of the Bhubaneswar Chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI). She also serves as the East Zone Coordinator for CREDAI’s Women’s Wing. She is Co-Chair of the Bhubaneswar Chapter of the CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and a Core Member of INWEC India. She is married to entrepreneur Sheikh Meraj Ul Haq.

Sophia Firdous idolizes Nandini Satpathy, Odisha’s first woman Chief Minister, who represented the same constituency in 1972. In the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections, the BJP secured a majority, winning 78 of the 147 seats, ending the 24-year rule of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the state.

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