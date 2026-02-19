Home

Who is Suneel Galgotia, the owner of Galgotias University which was forced to leave AI Impact Summit 2026 due to Chinese robot controversy

The Galgotias University faced massive embracement on Wednesday as it was forced to leave AI Impact Summit 2026 due to the Chinese robot controversy.

Visitors at the Galgotias University�s stall during the AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi (Image- PTI)

Galgotias University at AI Impact Summit: At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, Galgotias University faced a major embarrassment when it was asked to vacate its exhibition stall due to something no one expected. The controversy began after a robotic dog showcased at the university’s booth, presented as an in-house innovation named “Orion,” was identified by observers as a commercially available Chinese product. Later recognized as the Unitree Go2 which was developed by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics and sold in India for approximately Rs 2-3 lakh, the event exposed the university on a global level. The shameful event has brought focus around the management and ownership of Galgotias University.

Who is the owner of Galgotias University?

Galgotias University was established in 2011 by its founder and Chancellor, Suneel Galgotia is currently led by CEO Dr Dhruv Galgotia. Situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the university is part of the Galgotias Education Group. It is recognized across the country for its emphasis on technology-enabled education, innovation and quality academic standards.

Who is Suneel Galgotia?

Suneel Galgotia completed his studies at Shri Ram College of Commerce and began his professional journey in the 1980s with a publishing business. Over time, he expanded into several successful ventures before establishing the Galgotias Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT). In 2011, the institute was granted university status by the Uttar Pradesh government, leading to the formation of Galgotias University.

Why is Galgotias University? being trolled?

In the latest case, the Galgotias University representatives showcased a robotic dog named Orion, claiming it was developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias. The showcase prompted social media users to highlight that it was a Unitree Go2, manufactured by China’s Unitree Robotics and commonly used in research and education worldwide, leading to the embarrassment for the University.

How has government reacted on the Galgotias University fraud?

IT Secretary S Krishnan said the government did not want any exhibitor to showcase items that were not its own. “We do not want such exhibits to continue,” he said, after the organisers asked Galgotias to vacate the stall.

