New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday has tweeted the photo of a military dog that played an active part in tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The photo is of a Belgian Malinois but its name and other details have been kept a secret.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” the president tweeted.

According to reports, the dog got wounded as Al-Baghdadi set off an explosion to kill himself. Three children and the military dog received injuries.

The US military commonly uses the Belgian Malinois to guide and protect troops, search out enemy forces and look for explosives. The breed is prized for its intelligence and ability to be aggressive on command, said Ron Aiello, president of the United States War Dogs Association, as quoted by AFP.

“That’s the kind of dog you want to lead a patrol like this. “They are the first line of defense. They go out front,” Aiello said.

In 2011 too, when US Navy SEALS raided Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden, a Belgian Malinois service dog named Cairo accompanied the team. President Barack Obama met the canine at a ceremony to honour the commandos. Time magazine awarded Cairo its prestigious Animal of the Year award in 2011. “This heroic dog deserves an extra treat, or twelve,” it said.