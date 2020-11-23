New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 84 on Monday evening after a protracted illness after recovering from COVID-19. Known for being the north eastern state’s longest-serving CM, the octogenerian leader is survived by his wife Dolly Gogoi, son Gaurav Gogoi, a Lok Sabha member, and daughter Chandrima Gogoi who lives in the US. Also Read - A Veteran Leader And Son of Soil, Tarun Gogoi Rebuilt Congress in Assam | Obituary

Gogoi's health condition deteriorated since Friday due to post-COVID-19 complications. He also suffered a multi-organ failure and was on non-invasive ventilation (NIV) since he was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 2, was put under invasive ventilation.

The former Union Minister and sitting member of Assam assembly was connected to the field of politics for over 50 years in which he acquired various positions within the Congress party, central government as well as Assam's state administration.

Born on April 1, 1936 into an very ethnic Assamese Tai-Ahom family at Rangajan Tea Estate in erstwhile Sivasagar district, now now named the Jorhat district of Assam. Fondly called Punakon by his parents, Gogoi was born to Dr. Kamaleshwar Gogoi, a medical practitioner at the tea estate, and mother Usha Gogoi, who was well-known for her collection of poetry ‘Hiyar Samahar’.

Tarun Gogoi finished his primary education at the No. 26 Rangajan Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya before moving to Jorhat Madrassa School where he studied till Class 4. Then he shifted to Bholaguri High School located near Badulipar Tea Estate where he studied till Class 6 and in 1949, Gogoi finally moved to Jorhat Government High School from where he passed the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC).

Later, he completed his graduation from Jagannath Barooah College, and did LLB from Gauhati University. And, in 1972, he married Dolly Gogoi, a post-graduate in Zoology from Gauhati University.

The former leader began his political career as the student association leader at Gauhati University. He began his first stint as member of Parliament in 1971, and later went on to be elected to the Lok Sabha for total six terms. He first represented the Jorhat parliamentary constituency in 1971-85 and later he was elected from Kaliabor. The Kaliabor seat is currently held by his son Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi as a leader earned national stature after he was elected Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1976 and under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also served as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in 1986–90.

And, during Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao’s tenure, Gogoi also served in the Union cabinet as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Food and Food Processing Industry from 1991–96.

Gogoi has since served four terms as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the legislature of Assam. He first represented Margherita constituency in the legislature in 1996–98. Gogoi has represented the Titabar constituency since 2001.

Leading the Congress party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in Assam in 2001, 2006 and 2011, and Gogoi is popularly known for serving as the chief minister of the state for 15 years (2001-2016).

However, in the 2016 Assembly elections in Assam, the BJP along with its allies defeated the Congress government, but Gogoi managed to win from his Titabar Assembly constituency seat.

Earlier this year, Gogoi had declared that he will not be the chief minister again and will remain an adviser for the upcoming state Assembly elections scheduled to happed in 2021.