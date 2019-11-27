New Delhi: As the newly elected MLAs took the oath on Wednesday a day before Uddhav Thackeray is all set to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, the only knotty affair that remains in the alliance of the Sena-NCP-Congress is the post of the Deputy Chief Minister.

As the CM post is going to the Sena for the entire term of five years, there will be two deputy CM posts — one each for the alliance partner. According to reports, Jayant Patil from the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat for the Congress will become the deputy CMs. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard.

#WATCH Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Maine kaha tha,’hamara surya yaan mantrale ke chhate manjil par safely land karega’,tab sab hass rahe the. Lekin hamare surya yaan ka safe landing hogaya. Aane wale samay mein agar ye surya yaan Delhi mein bhi utre toh aapko aashcharya nahi hoga. pic.twitter.com/d5aWqpT4yu — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has significantly hinted at a greater role for Sena in the Centre. “I had told before that our sun will land at the roof of the mantralaya. In future, if it lands in Delhi, I will not be surprised,” the MP said, referring to Sena ‘son’ Aaditya Thackeray’s appearance in electoral politics.

The BJP-led government, which was formed with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon after Ajit Pawar stepped down as Deputy Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister. The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, on Monday submitted a letter claiming support of 162 MLAs to the governor.

The NCP has announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will be sworn in as Chief Minister on Thursday evening at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds the traditional Dussehra rally each year.