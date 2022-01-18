New Delhi: Days ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, Zee News-DesignBoxed will conduct an opinion poll to check the mood of the people in the poll-bound state. From the most preferred choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate to the maximum vote share a political party is projected to win in Punjab, the survey will try to ascertain the public opinion before the polls, scheduled to be held on February 20.Also Read - Focus Will be To Provide Jobs, Abolish 'Mafia Raj’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann Hopes To Win Seats By 2/3 Margin
Earlier elections in Punjab were scheduled for February 14, however, the poll panel rescheduled the Vidhan Sabha Chunav in the state to February 20 after parties urged it to slot it until after the festival of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on February 16. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election: Bhagwant Mann to be AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate in Upcoming Polls
The biggest Opinion Poll ‘Janta Ka Mood’ will be aired soon on Zee News. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. The pre-poll survey has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five election-bound states. Also Read - Ahead of Polls, ED Raids Punjab CM's Nephew In Illegal Sand Mining Case; Congress Says 'BJP's Election Campaign Begins'
Apart from TV, one can also watch and read information related to the Opinion poll on other platforms. You can watch the live streaming of Zee News on YouTube. Besides, you can read the Opinion Poll-related stories on your phone by downloading India.com’s app on your Android or iOS handset.
Punjab Assembly Polls 2021: Key Things to Know
- While the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their CM face, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls.
- The current tenure of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 27, 2022. This will be the 16th Assembly of the Punjab legislature. The voting will be conducted to elect 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.
- New COVID-19 protocols announced for Punjab Assembly election 2022
- – No physical election rallies, roadshows yatras allowed in 5 states till January 22 due to the COVID situation
- -Physical rallies during the campaign, if allowed later, must follow Covid-19 guidelines
- -Political parties and candidates are advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible
- -Polling time in all five states to be increased by one hour
- -No victory procession to be allowed post-results
- -All personnel on election duty will be doubly-vaccinated and also eligible for the precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls
- In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, Congress had won 77 out of 117 total seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in second, winning 20 seats and forming the official opposition in Punjab, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance had managed to get 18 seats.