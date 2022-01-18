New Delhi: Days ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, Zee News-DesignBoxed will conduct an opinion poll to check the mood of the people in the poll-bound state. From the most preferred choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate to the maximum vote share a political party is projected to win in Punjab, the survey will try to ascertain the public opinion before the polls, scheduled to be held on February 20.Also Read - Focus Will be To Provide Jobs, Abolish 'Mafia Raj’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann Hopes To Win Seats By 2/3 Margin

Earlier elections in Punjab were scheduled for February 14, however, the poll panel rescheduled the Vidhan Sabha Chunav in the state to February 20 after parties urged it to slot it until after the festival of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on February 16. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election: Bhagwant Mann to be AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate in Upcoming Polls

The biggest Opinion Poll ‘Janta Ka Mood’ will be aired soon on Zee News. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. The pre-poll survey has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five election-bound states. Also Read - Ahead of Polls, ED Raids Punjab CM's Nephew In Illegal Sand Mining Case; Congress Says 'BJP's Election Campaign Begins'

Apart from TV, one can also watch and read information related to the Opinion poll on other platforms. You can watch the live streaming of Zee News on YouTube. Besides, you can read the Opinion Poll-related stories on your phone by downloading India.com’s app on your Android or iOS handset.

Punjab Assembly Polls 2021: Key Things to Know