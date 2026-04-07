Home

News

Whole civilisation will die tonight: US President Trump issues deadly warning to Iran hours ahead of deadline | LIVE Updates

live

‘Whole civilisation will die tonight’: US President Trump issues deadly warning to Iran hours ahead of deadline | LIVE Updates

US President Donald Trump has issued a deadly warning to Iran ahead of the impending deadline to end the choke around Strait of Hormuz.

(photo credit reuters, for representation only)

Iran-US war: In a massive statement amid the ongoing war, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, warned of catastrophic consequences, saying a “whole civilization” could be wiped out. The US President also accused Iran of decades of “extortion, corruption and death”, adding that “47 years” of such actions would come to an end. Notably, the US and Israel are engaged in a war with Iran in the Gulf region for the last few weeks. Importantly, experts warn the attacks on civilian infrastructure could be war crimes and could turn Iranian civilians against the United States.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Donald Trump said in a social media post.

All LIVE updates on the Iran-US war will be shared here in detail.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.