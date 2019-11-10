New Delhi: A recent survey, quoted by PTI, has revealed that over 22 per cent of liquor connoisseurs in Delhi buy liquor from NCR towns such as Gurugram and Faridabad. About 68 per cent of the respondents said they had issues in finding their preferred liquor.

The Excise department claimed that there is a shortage of foreign brand liquor in the city and it was due to fresh registration of leading foreign liquor manufacturers. However, insiders also highlighted that Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) brands with the help of shop owners is trying to push their sale over foreign liquor.

According to the new excise policy of the Delhi government, foreign liquors have now become cheaper. The brands need to be re-registered with slashed MRP. But there are still a few brands left that need to get registered.

Foreign liquors were costlier in Delhi than Haryana because of the higher base prices, excise duty, and other taxes. Johnnie Walker Black Label’s 750 ml bottle, one of the highest selling brands of blended scotch in India, is priced at Rs 3,900 in Delhi, but in Gurugram, it is available for Rs 2,300. Similarly, a bottle of 750 ml of Chivas Regal is priced at Rs 3,850 in Delhi. In Gurugram, however, it sells only for Rs 2,400 in the Millenium City, said a report.

To bring a parity, the government took action which made many brands unavailable from the market.

Getting liquor from Haryana to Delhi is absolutely illegal even if it’s meant for personal consumption. If caught, one can be arrested.

(With Agency Inputs)